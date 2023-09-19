‘Suits’ actor Billy Miller cause of death revealed: ‘a long hard valiant battle’

Billy Miller, known famously for his roles in Young and the Restless, was battling mental health struggles before he died on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas at the age of 43.

The Suits alum’s mother, Patricia Millier revealed in a statement to Soap Opera Digest that Billy “surrendered his life” after “a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression.”

The grieving mother “personally thanked” fans and friends for the “overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences” that she and her family received over the “devastating death of my beautiful son BJ.”

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease,” she said of her late son’s struggles.

“He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.”

She concluded, “We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Billy kicked off his career as Richie Novak on All My Children in 2007 before taking over the role of Billy Abbott — the fourth actor to play the part — on Young and the Restless.

The actor was the recipient of three Daytime Emmys during his six-year stint for the show.

His other notable appearances include playing Marcus Specter, Harvey’s brother, in Suits, along with shows like Ray Donovan, American Sniper, Truth Be Told and Ringer.

Apart from being an actor, Billy was also a restauranteur and owned several eateries around Los Angeles.