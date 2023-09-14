Meghan Markle skinny legs steal the spotlight at 2023 Invictus Games

file footage

Meghan Markle’s skinny legs have been a subject of interest for royal critics, and the discourse was fueled following her recent outing in Dusseldorf Germany.



The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry for the 2023 Invictus Games earlier this week, where she gained traction for her expensive outfit style, footwear twice her size, and thin legs.

Meghan decked out in a cream-colored custom-tailored ensemble, comprising a J.Crew blazer atop a black tank top and matching white Staud shorts.

She accessorized the outfit with a diamond pinky ring by Lorraine Schwartz, a gold Love bangle and a Cartier tank watch, completing the look with Chanel slingbacks.

Fashion expert Harriet Davey previously revealed the reason why the Suits alum was often spotted wearing a bigger footwear at formal events.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to—to avoid blisters,” Davey told a publication.