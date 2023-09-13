Nick Jonas ‘stops’ fans sternly for throwing objects onstage

Nick Jonas could be the next performer to be struck by anything onstage by fans but he in advance warns them.

Nick, 30, pleaded with fans to stop throwing objects onstage in a video taken at the Jonas Brothers concert on Monday in Sacramento, California, and posted to social media by a concertgoer.

As what appear to be bracelets are thrown at him onstage, Jonas can be seen grooving out to their song Rollercoaster in the TikTok video. Jonas tries to grab a few of them before grinning, shaking his head, and telling the crowd to "stop" before continuing to perform the song.

It has become dangerously popular to throw objects at performers and onstage. Numerous celebrities have spoken out about fans throwing objects at them when they perform throughout the summer. Both Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles have experienced object injuries while touring Europe. Bebe Rexha was critically harmed in New York City when a fan threw a cell phone in her face (he was jailed).

On their five albums, The Jonas Brothers have appeared. one evening. They began their World Tour in August at Yankee Stadium in New York City's Bronx.

The Jonas Brothers' most recent album, The Album, which was released in May, as well as earlier successes like 2019's Happiness Begins and 2008's A Little Bit Longer, are all represented on their most recent tour.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick told People magazine ahead of the tour.