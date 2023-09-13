Shakira’s emotional speech at VMAs melts hearts: 'Mama can do it'

Shakira was accompanied by her two sons, Sasha and Milan at VMAs 2023

Shakira was honoured at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with one of the evening's most prestigious accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.



The Colombian singer made history at the VMAs, as she became the first South American artist to receive the significant award.

In her speech, the Hips Don’t Lie singer expressed gratitude towards MTV for being a part of her career since she was 18-years-old.

The singer thanked her parents and children for their love and support.

"Tonight I want to thank people who have played a key role in my visual history. I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here," Shakira added.



The 46-year-old who got separated from her ex Gerard Pique in June 2022, received a huge round of applause for being a dedicated single mother.

"Thank you so much for cheering me up and making me feel that Mama can do it all," she added.



Apart from her heartfelt speech, the singer’s electrifying performance at VMAs on her hit songs also stole the show.



She performed She Wolf, Te Felicito, Objection (Tango), Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie which made her fans including Taylor Swift to dance their hearts out.



