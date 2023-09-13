Diddy honored by his children onstage at 2023 MTV VMAs

Diddy was joined by four of his seven kids at the MTV VMAs 2023

Diddy brought his children onstage for an electric performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The 53-year-old rapper was also presented with Global Icon Award by his 17-year-old daughter Chance and his longtime friend, Mary J. Blige.

Diddy performed a medley of his hits at the show, including I’ll Be Missing You and All About the Benjamins.

His twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, 16, mounted a viral TikTok dance to the Notorious B.I.G. tribute song.

Real name Sean Love Combs, the rapper was joined by Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole during the performance of Gotta Move On and Last Night respectively.

For Mo Money Mo Problems, his son King, 25, joined in for an exciting rendition during his fiery gig.

Accepting the prestigious award, the Act Bad rapper branded the honor “surreal,” expressing: “This was a dream come true for me.”

“You just gotta keep dreaming,” he shared. “I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good.”

How Many Kids Does P Diddy Have?

The Mandem rapper is father to seven children, whom he shares with four different women.

Diddy adopted his first child Quincy, 32, when he began a relationship with his mother, Kim Porter. Diddy and Porter welcomed their first biological child, son Christian ‘King’ Combs together in 1998. The duo announced the arrival of twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila in 2006.

The Act Bad rapper shares son Justin Combs, 29, with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton; daughter Chance Combs, 17, with businesswoman Sarah Chapman; daughter Love, six months, with model Dana Tran.