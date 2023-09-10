Elon Musk and Grimes’s secret third child confirmed in new biography

Elon Musk’s brood count hits the double digits as his upcoming biography reveals he secretly welcomed a third child, named Techno Mechanicus, with on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Grimes.

The revelation came through a book review of the Space X founder’s soon-to-be-released biography, entitled Elon Musk, published by The New York Times on Saturday.

The two-years-in-the-making biography, set to be released on September 12, is composed by Walter Isaacson. The author has previously penned biographies of Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, and Benjamin Franklin.

For the upcoming biography, Isaacson shadowed Musk, 52, for two years to obtain deep insights into his life.



The elaborate review very briefly referenced the ex-couple’s third child, whose existence had been kept secret from the world so far.

“The musician Grimes, the mother of three of Musk’s children (the existence of the third, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, has been kept private until now)…” the review divulges.

Not much else is known about this third child, including their gender, when they were born or where they are now.

Musk began dating Grimes, 35, in 2018 for roughly three years in an on-again, off-again relationship. They share two additional children – three-year-old son X Æ A-12, and one-year old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.

Three days earlier, the Genesis singer posted a since-deleted tweet, pleading with Musk, “Let me see my son.” She took no direct names about which child she was referring to.

The Tesla CEO has a total of 10 children, shared with previous and current partners, including Justine Wilson, Grimes, and Shivon Zilis.