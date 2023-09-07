Nicola Peltz billionaire father plays major role in settling lawsuit with wedding planners

The legal disputes regarding Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's extravagant wedding have been resolved through an agreement reached by both parties.

Following several months of negotiations between the Peltz family and Plan Design, the firm responsible for organizing Brooklyn and Nicola's opulent Miami wedding in 2022, both sides have reached a resolution.

They said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: 'The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed.

'As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.

'PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.'

Nicola's father Nelson Peltz previously filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, Plan Design's Nicole Eichenwald Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.

He claimed he did not get his $159,000 (£132,000) deposit back, and according to his filing, he alleged: 'During their nine days of negotiations… (they) failed to book a single new wedding vendor, failed to finalise the terms of any agreements with any of the vendors that had previously been selected by Peltz and his family and failed to attend previously scheduled meetings with Peltz.

Wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba were left ‘devastated’ when billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz launched a lawsuit demanding his $159,000 deposit back.

Peltz claimed the pair were fired just weeks before the three-day wedding extravaganza at the £76 million family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, last April because of alleged ‘mistakes’.