Rihanna suffers personal loss only days after birth of second child

Rihanna is now a mother of two baby boys

Rihanna’s cousin Tanella Alleyne passed away unexpectedly earlier this month. She was 28.

The untimely death follows only six years after Alleyne’s brother was fatally shot on Christmas Day.

She also lost her twin sister when they were just 14.

According to Loop Barbados News, the pop star’s family came together at the St. George Parish Church to say their last goodbyes to the lost soul.

Tanella’s former school also honored her in a Facebook post. "The management and staff of The Graydon Sealy Secondary School are sad to announce the passing of former students Tanella Alleyne & Kamal Goodridge,” read the statement.

"We extend sincere condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues.”

Her brother Tavon was walking through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s, Barbados when he was targeted by a gunman in 2017.

After being shot several times, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mourning his loss, Tanella shared at the time, “My brother didn’t deserve to die.”

“My brother wasn't a saint, but that doesn't mean he deserved to be murdered,” she said. “We lost our mother at seven, and our dad was never playing his part.”

She revealed they had celebrated their first Christmas as a family in years only hours earlier.