Drake and Travis Scott's electrifying performance of 'Meltdown' in Vancouver

Drake and Travis Scott unite for dynamic 'Meltdown' performance.

Drake and Travis Scott joined forces on stage to deliver a thrilling live performance of their latest collaboration, Meltdown.

This historic performance took place during Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour stop in Vancouver, igniting the crowd with their dynamic presence.



The duo's on-stage chemistry was palpable as they shared the spotlight for the first time since the tragic incident at Scott's Astroworld festival.

Meltdown, the seventh track from Travis Scott's fourth studio album, Utopia, features a notable diss aimed at Kylie Jenner's rumored new flame, Timothée Chalamet.

The excitement didn't stop there, as Drake and Travis also treated fans to a rendition of their previous smash hit, Sicko Mode, further electrifying the performance.

In a clip shared on Travis Scott's fan account, the two artists appeared in sync, with Drake wrapping his arm around the Houston-born musician.

Scott's performance of Meltdown raised eyebrows as it seemed to contain thinly-veiled references to Timothée Chalamet, the actor currently making waves as the upcoming Willy Wonka on the big screen.

In the track, Scott rapped about a Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, alluding to the Willy Wonka factory, which appeared to be a pointed reference to Chalamet's role.

The lyrics continued with a fiery tone, suggesting competition: "Burn a athlete like it's calories / find another flame, hot as me, b****."



