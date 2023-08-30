Travis Scott rumored to step in for 21 Savage on Drake's Canada tour

Will Travis Scott join Drake on tour? Fans hold their breath for confirmation on Canadian dates.

Travis Scott has emerged as a potential replacement for 21 Savage during the Canadian tour dates of Drake's 'It's All A Blur Tour' show in Vancouver.

Rumors began circulating on social media, notably on Twitter, following the announcement that Drake's Vancouver performance would be postponed until the following day.

The postponement was reportedly attributed to technical and safety challenges within the venue.

However, it's worth noting that back in March, it was disclosed that 21 Savage would not be accompanying Drake on his Canadian tour due to ongoing immigration issues.

Many are now speculating that Travis Scott could step in, at least for the Vancouver shows.

Some enthusiastic supporters on social media claimed to have spotted Travis Scott's jet arriving in Vancouver earlier in the week, with alleged pictures of the artist illuminated on the Vancouver stage adding fuel to the rumor mill.

While it's important to note that no official confirmation has been made regarding Travis Scott potentially replacing 21 Savage on Drake's Canadian tour, the prospect has sparked excitement among fans.