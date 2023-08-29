Taylor Swift recalls feud with Kanye West in a clever remark: ‘I would know’

Taylor Swift was taken aback, albeit pleasantly, as the crowd her Eras Tour stop in Mexico did something wonderful for the singer.

During the fourth and final show of the Mexican leg, Swift gushed to the fans in attendance about how amazing they were.

In a TikTok video that went viral on the internet sees Swift telling her fans that she can see every single one of them, even at the back during the Evermore set at the Foro Sol stadium. She added that playing in the in Mexico had been something that she had wanted to do in her entire career.

As she went on show her gratitude to the fans and in between the crowd started chanting her name which stopped her in awe and delight.

Looking adoringly at her Swifties, she went on to take a dig at her infamous VMAs moment in 20019 when she was rudely interrupted by Kanye West.

“That is the loveliest, it’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” said the 12-time Grammy winner while sitting at the piano. “It’s really the only way to be interrupted.”

She then quipped, “And I would know.”

14 years ago, West had interrupted the Anti-Hero singer’s VMAs acceptance speech for Best Female Video, and declared his support for Beyoncé’s Single Ladies, while Swift, who was 19 at the time, stood there stunned.

The event sparked a years-long feud with the two going back and forth in public in a bid to call for a truce.

Taylor Swift did four shows during her Mexico stop for the Eras Tour.

She also shared highlights from shows with a sweet caption for the fans, “After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans. Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour,” adding a ‘Te Amo’ at the end.

