Zendaya wants to play 'bad guy' in future project, tap into that 'evil vibe'

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria

Zendaya is manifesting her supervillain era.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Spiderman: Homecoming actress dished on her future preferences for a project, revealing she would love to appear as an antagonist in her next endeavor.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts,” Zendaya said. “Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in…”

Over the last few years, the Nickelodeon alum has fleshed out some of her best performances in TV shows and films, including her complex portrayal of Rue in Euphoria.

The actress, who appeared in the recent Spiderman trilogy opposite her boyfriend Tom Holland, explained the negative role doesn’t have to be particularly limited to the superhero genre.

“I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy,” she shared.



Zendaya also expressed her desire to take a seat behind the camera, previously revealing she was supposed to helm one of the episodes in Season 2 of Euphoria.

“[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it,” Zendaya told the outlet. “The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

The Shake It Up actress has a pipeline of projects lined up to release, including Dune: Part Two, Challengers, and Euphoria Season 3.