Blake Lively and ‘sister’ Gigi Hadid share glimpse into their sweet friendship

Blake Lively got the sweetest shoutout from her close pal Gigi Hadid and fellow mama on her 36th birthday on Saturday, August 26.

The supermodel, 28, took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of her and Lively, who had a prominent baby bump.

She captioned it with a lengthy note, sharing a glimpse into their friendship “Pretty sure this pic is before her (our) baby number 1 but I just love it bc I still feel like the baby of the group.”

The Gossip Girl alum is mom to four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed. Meanwhile, Hadid shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“Lots-o-angelbabies later, u are a magical friend and mamma — protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!” she continued. “Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad,” Hadid continued.

“Thank you for your light and example sister @blakelively. Wishing you the best year yet. [birthday cake emoji] u know ily!”

To the heartfelt note, Lively responded to the post by adding a few words of her own. “This was before baby #3 for me and #1 for you. [heart emoji] Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys. Love you, mama, sister, friend.”

The duo has been friends for quite some time and have been spotted out together at numerous occasions, especially at Taylor Swift’s parties as they are close friends with the singer.