Florence Pugh explains why Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan apologises to her

Florence Pugh has recently explained why Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan apologised to the actress.



Released last month, Pugh plays the role of psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock in the Nolan’s movie, who was the love interest of J Robert Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the lead role. He was married to Katherine Puening (depicted by Emily Blunt) in the movie.

The White Lotus actress told MTV UK, “I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made.”

“Except I knew that Chris Nolan really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role, and he understands if I don’t want to come near it,” remarked the 27-year-old.

Pugh continued, “And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a café in the back of the room, let’s do it.’”

The Little Women actress mentioned that she met Nolan in New York while filming Zach Braff’s 2023 drama, A Good Person.

“I remember he apologised about the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologise,’” stated Pugh.

The actress revealed, “And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.’”

“And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it,’” she added.