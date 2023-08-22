Viral Taylor Swift security guard fired after having too much fun

File Footage

A security guard for Taylor Swift was fired after a clip of him singing along to the musician’s live concert went viral.



Calvin Denker, who worked for BEST, a security company, took to a TikTok video sharing that he was let go from his job.

"Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate what exactly I did wrong because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos," Denker claimed in the TikTok video.

Previously a video made rounds online where he first admitted that he applied for the job in hopes to attend one of the singer’s gigs.

However, after he was hired, he found that the security company barred employees from taking photos or videos while on the job.

To bypass this, Denker passed some notes to attendees amid the singer’s Minneapolis show requesting them to take photos of him with Swift in the background.

This was caught in a now-viral video which as per Denker got him the boot after he finished working during Ed Sheeran’s Minneapolis concert on August 12.

He revealed that he admitted to passing around the notes which eventually landed him into trouble.

Denker said that he was willing to delete his TikTok account in a bid to save his job, but the company went radio silent since then.

"I never took my own phone out and above all else I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe, and all the fans had a good time," he said.

"I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever and I got to work it twice," he said.

"I hold no grudges against my employer."