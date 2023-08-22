Kylie Jenner transformed into Bratz Doll, 'Obsessed' with mini-me

Kylie Jenner teams up with Bratz for a unique collaboration.

Kylie Jenner, the renowned beauty mogul, has taken a trip down memory lane with a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the iconic Bratz Dolls. This exciting venture has brought to life miniature versions of the TV star, complete with her signature style.



MGA Entertainment, the toy company behind Bratz Dolls, along with Kylie Jenner herself, shared images of the plastic incarnations of the reality TV sensation on social media.

These Bratz dolls capture Kylie's distinctive look, characterized by her long black hair, full lips, and fashionable outfits.

The collaboration introduces two versions of Kylie Jenner as Bratz dolls.

The day version portrays her in a sporty ensemble, complete with a lip-shaped purse, while the night version showcases the star in an elegant gown, accompanied by a small gray dog.

Kylie Jenner expressed her excitement about the collaboration on Instagram, stating, "Loved growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! Thank you bratz team!! Ahhh, I’m obsessed."

She also revealed that these Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls are available for pre-order on bratz.com, Target.com, and Amazon.com, with in-store availability starting on October 1.

Kylie expressed her deep-rooted admiration for Bratz, stating, "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll."