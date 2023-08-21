Julianne Hough talks about returning as co-host on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Julianne Hough is coming back to Dancing with the Stars.



The format of Dancing With the Stars season 32 is evolving. In addition to returning to ABC after one season of being streamed exclusively on Disney+, Julianne Hough, a former contestant and judge, will join Alfonso Ribeiro as the co-host.

“The door has always been open for me to join or come back in any capacity because ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is my family. It’s where I feel the most myself and the most at home. The door was never, ever closed. We’ve always talked about coming back and in some sort of capacity,” Hough says according to Variety, in her first interview since joining the competition show.

“When the idea of coming back to host came around, it was truly a full circle moment. I’ve now been a part of the show in every role — being a professional dancer to judge to now hosting.”

She adds, “I just have this unique perspective to be able to relate and nurture and care for the celebrities and the couples competing because I’ve not only experienced what they’ve experienced, but I’ve also been a judge. I know what people are looking for and how I can support and make them feel the most comfortable.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, she argues why this is the ideal time for her to return to the series.

“That time of life gave people so much perspective [to realize] the things that matter to you the most and where you want to put your energy and focus your time. There’s been so much hustle over the last 17 years of my career, and I’m so grateful for all of it and I’ve tried so many different things,” she explains.

“At the end of the day, personally, I am my happiest self when I’m surrounded by my family. This show is family.”

Hough debuted as a professional dancer on DWTS in 2007. She left after two seasons of victories in 2009. She left again in 2017, having returned in 2014 to serve as a judge. She served as a judge during Season 19, the year Ribeiro won the mirrorball, during that period.