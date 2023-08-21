David Harbour turns in Swiftie as actor shares watching Taylor Swift perform

David Harbour gushed over seeing Taylor Swift perform

David Harbour shared how he scored major brownie points after he took his stepdaughters to see Taylor Swift perform.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things actor spoke about bonding with his stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie, who he fathered after marrying Lily Allen.

Recalling the instance where he had to "call in a lot of favors" to make his stepdaughters' dreams a reality, he mused over the three-hour spectacle, saying that it "was pretty extraordinary."

"We went to Minneapolis because it was the only weekend we could go see it and I love Minneapolis," the Black Widow star began.

"It’s a real music town, too, like Prince. People are really there to see the concert as opposed to Instagram the concert, so it was like a perfect place to see it."

He shared that he wanted to get his stepdaughters to have a chance to say hello to the singer.

"I did say as we went in, 'If there is an opportunity to say hello …' And they said, 'She’s leaving on a plane right after the concert," he added.

"We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener and then a woman came out with a letter. It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I’ve never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

While the actor did not share the specifics of the letter he shared that the Anti-Hero hitmaker vowed to send the girls a wave from the stage, which she did at the beginning of one of her performances.

"She is a force of nature," Harbour gushed.

"I didn’t really have any idea, it’s not really my … my thing was Madonna," he went on.

"I saw Madonna concerts, I saw Guns N’ Roses concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours, that’s like 45 songs. She barely leaves the stage, I don’t know when she pees. It’s ridiculous — she’s a force of nature."