Monday August 21, 2023
Travis Barker performs alongside blind boy, funds his dream of world travel

Travis Barker's paid a surprise visit to Grayson Roberts with gift and donation

By Web Desk
August 21, 2023
Travis Barker joins Grayson Roberts at Charlie Rocket Jabaleys dream factory.
Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, took to the stage alongside nine-year-old Grayson Roberts at the Dream Factory hosted by motivational speaker Charlie 'Rocket' Jabaley in downtown Los Angeles last Friday evening.

The inspiring journey began when Charlie 'Rocket' Jabaley, a 35-year-old podcaster, encountered young Grayson outside his home, where the determined child was operating a lemonade stand. 

Grayson's mission was clear: to raise funds that would enable him to embark on a journey to "see" the world, including iconic destinations like the Great Wall of China. 

Charlie, himself a survivor of a brain tumor, was deeply moved by Grayson's dream and pledged to support his cause. 

Together, they transformed the modest lemonade stand into a grand event known as "Limitless Lemonade," sponsored by Once Upon a Coconut. 

The event drew "hundreds" of attendees who rallied behind Grayson's dream.

With a warm greeting, Barker expressed his admiration for Grayson's musical talents, saying, "What's up Grayson? Nice to meet you. 

I brought you some drumsticks. I saw a video of you playing drums and singing." 

Not stopping there, Barker continued, "I brought some donations for you. I brought some money for you," showcasing his  support for the young musician's dreams.