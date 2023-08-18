Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could upset Prince William, Kate Middleton with surprise move

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could upset Prince William and Kate Middleton with their surprise appearance at a major royal event this year.

King Charles III may invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the royal family at the monarch's birthday event in November, according to some royal experts.

The Sussexes' move to return to the UK may add to the Prince and Princess of Wales's worries as they believe Meghan and Harry won't miss the opportunity to steal the limelight at the major royal gathering.

However, Angela Levin thinks differently, as she has claimed that the Duke of Sussex, who attended King Charles's Coronation on his own in May, will take the similar approach to his father's birthday.



Harry, who attended the Coronation alone as the Duchess chose to stay in the US with their Children despite being invited, could join the royal family with his eldest child Archie, according to Levin.



Levin thinks it is a possibility that Harry brings Prince Archie, who sits sixth in the line of succession, along to the major event, saying: "He [Harry] could go on his own and bring Archie with him."



She, according to GB news, explained: "He [Archie] is a big boy now and he could see his royal cousins."



The expert, who's considered close to the palace, added: "Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there."

However, she did not shared her thoughts about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wish about Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince William may have to fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' duties, housing and the schooling of Archie and Lilibet as well as other costs if they reportedly return to the royal family fold. In July, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed "the Sussexes would be funded by the Duchy of Cornwall."