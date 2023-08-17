Britney Spears, Sam Asghari relationship timeline: From marriage to divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were head over heels in a love at first sight scenario back in October 2016.

The Grammy-winning musician, 41, was charmed as she engaged in conversation with Asghari, 29, when she met him on the set of her music video for Slumber Party. Following their conversation, the pair exchanged numbers and soon they began dating.

Throughout the ups and downs of the Baby One More Time singer, the actor stood by her side and acted as a huge support system for the musician.

He proposed to Spears in September 2021 after nearly five years together. They later walked down the aisle in June 2022. However, their marital bliss was short-lived as Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of their marriage.

The two seemingly had many problems that led to their split particularly with their stances on public personas to expanding their family and more.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari relationship

October 2016: Asghari starred as Spears’ love interest in her Slumber Party video, which was filmed at a Beverly Hills mansion.

November 2016: The pair spark dating rumours after Asghari posted a photo of himself cosied up to Spears while out at a restaurant, which he later deleted.

January 2017: Spears and Asghari go Instagram official following reports of their dating rumours.

Later in the month, the musician recalled during her appearance on CBS radio station AMP 103.7 that she had kept Asghari’s number and “it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag.”

She added, “I was like ‘He was really cute. This guy was really cute!’ so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person.”

When Sam Asghari proposed to Britney Spears

September 2021: Asghari popped the question to the Toxic singer at her mansion with a 4-carat ring featuring his nickname for her ‘Lioness’ engraved inside the band.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pregnancy, miscarriage

April 2022: The Hold Me Closer crooner casually announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her and her then-fiancé’s first child together.

Asghari confirmed the news, writing on his account, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

The couple shared in May 2022 that Spears had suffered a miscarriage with their “miracle baby.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding

Spears and Asghari, who signed a prenuptial agreement, married in June 2022 in a fairy-tale ceremony at her home

The divorce: In August, 2023, TMZ reported that Sam officially filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.” Though, the filings also hinted at the actor trying to contest their prenup in a bid to keep from exposing Britney’s secrets.

Meanwhile, Britney hires a dream team of lawyers for the proceedings.