Bobbi Althoff stirs speculation, viral interview with Drake abruptly deleted

Bobbi Althoff's clever move: How she landed Drake's appearance on her podcast.

The aftermath of Bobbi Althoff's viral interview with Drake is causing a stir once again, and this time it's due to the sudden removal of the episode from her YouTube channel.

Drake had made an appearance on Althoff's Really Good podcast, an episode that had garnered an impressive 10 million views on YouTube.

However, the episode's disappearance, coupled with reports that Althoff and Drake have mutually unfollowed each other on Instagram, has raised questions about potential friction between the two.



The intrigue escalated when Bobbi Althoff seemingly added fuel to the fire by sharing an Instagram post poking fun at Drake.

Alongside a video of herself appearing unamused at one of his concerts, with friends merrily singing and dancing beside her, her caption read, "Really in my element here @ this guy's concert."

Bobbi Althoff had previously shared her podcast's genesis in April, explaining her unique approach of portraying herself with dry humor.

Revealing the intriguing backstory to her podcast coup, Bobbi Althoff shared her straightforward approach to getting Drake on her show: sliding into his DMs.

Althoff explained that Drake noticed her video collaboration with Funny Marco, expressing his approval by following her on social media.

Seizing the opportunity, Althoff reached out to the musician, making the audacious move to invite him to her podcast.

In the since-deleted podcast episode, Drake delved into personal matters, discussing his perspective on marriage and relationships.

The musician conveyed his belief that the concept of marriage appears somewhat antiquated, acknowledging that he envisions himself eventually marrying someone outside of the entertainment industry.

He explained his reluctance to rush into marriage, citing a lack of confidence in offering what a partner might desire at this point in his life.



