How Taika Waititi pushed Rita Ora to make her 'wedding album'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

Rita Ora has shared that her latest album You & I was all thanks to her husband Taika Waititi being her driving force.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 32-year-old said that her film director husband helped her channel her creativity as he pushed her in diving headfirst in the songwriting process.

"I wanted to tell a story of finding love, but it went deeper than that, because to find love, you have to find who you are, what makes you happy," she said of the process.

"You're really focusing on your emotions instead of just throwing them under the rug, which is what I usually do."

The British singer added that she had returned to the studio the morning after her wedding.

"I had a session booked with a producer, Cirkut, and I didn't want to cancel," she said.

"I told him, 'I'm a bit slow as I got married yesterday.' So we wrote a wedding song. The fact my brain was a bit foggy worked in my favour. There was no judgment. I was in the moment."

The outcome was a "wedding song" which referenced music that played at the couple's wedding which included Eternal Flame, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Wonderful World among many.

"Basically it's our wedding playlist," Rita concluded.