Steve Martin plans to retire after Only Murders in the Building ends: 'This is it'

Steve Martin has no plans to seek out more work after Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin has laid bare his plans to ride off into the sunset following the end of Only Murders in the Building.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old actor revealed he is not going to be looking out for more projects after the Hulu series meets its natural end.

He also dished on the unanticipated success the show has garnered since its premiere in 2021. Besides a devoted fanbase, Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming 2023 Primetime Emmys.

“We were very happy just doing the live show,” the actor told the outlet of his and Martin Short’s joint comedy live shows before the show came along. There may be a natural end to that – somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out – but I wouldn’t do it without Marty.”

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin explained. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

The third season of the crime comedy is currently streaming on Hulu. It hasn’t been renewed for a fourth season yet.

Steve Martin has been a household name in a multiplicity of comic movies and TV shows.