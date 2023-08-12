Nick Cannon is all smiles while spending time with his twins

It looks like spending quality time with his firstborn children Moroccan and Monroe who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey is what seemingly makes Nick Cannon the happiest.



Nick was all smiles on Friday as he hosted an event at Sugar Factory in New York City with his twins.

The 42-year-old actor and TV personality — who shares the 12-year-old fraternal siblings with his ex-wife looked like a proud dad as he posed with his twins.

The former Nickelodeon child star was dressed in a fitted, red and white checkered button-up shirt.

The father-of-twelve posed for the cutest photos with his curly-headed kids, who each wore headphones around their necks.

Nick co-hosted the festive Times Square affair with 36-year-old Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

Nick's time with his kids comes after the trio appeared together last month in a fun TikTok clip.

Since welcoming Moroccan and Monroe in 2011, Nick has become the father of additional 10 children: Golden Sage, six, Powerful Queen, two, and nine-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, two, and Beautiful Zeppelin, seven months, with Abby De La Rosa; nine-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole; Zen (who passed in 2021 from brain cancer) and Halo, six months with Alyssa Scott; and son Legendary, one, with Bre Tiesi.