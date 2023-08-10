Prem Chopra draws comparison between Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna

Prem Chopra reveals Rajesh Khanna had a habit of reaching late all the time

Legendary star Prem Chopra recently, in an interview, drew a comparison between veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

During the interview, Chopra was asked to share details about the punctuality of the two actors. To respond, he revealed that Bachchan was always punctual, whereas Khanna had a habit of reaching late all the time, but he used to make sure that he completed the day's work.

"Amitabh Bachchan was always an intelligent and punctual actor. Rajesh Khanna was also a great actor, but he got this habit of reaching late all the time. Not everyone would take it when he landed late on sets."

"Hours after everyone reached and got ready, he would reach the sets. The producers would even ask him to have lunch before the shot, but he made sure he completed the day's work", revealed the Phool Bane Angaray actor.

According to the 87-year-old actor, the same style defined him as a superstar, but somehow it caused Khanna's downfall.

The veteran stated: "He continued following the same style that defined him as a superstar, but unfortunately, those films didn't succeed. This refusal to adapt caused his downfall,"

Chopra went on to say: "He tried to retain his old style, but the audience didn’t accept it. Those movies didn’t work. He could not face the fact that he wasn’t the superstar that he used to be. But Amitabh was different."

He later praised the Sholay actor for making wise choices in his career.

On the work front, Prem Chopra last appeared in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, reports India Today.