Jessica Chastain shares nightmare intimacy scene where she almost 'threw up'

Jessica Chastain recently opened up about a particularly "gross" experience she had while performing in A Doll's House on Broadway when she had to kiss her co-star after becoming sick to her stomach.



"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the It actress told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast released Tuesday.

"This is really gross, what I'm going to tell you guys," she said after they asked her about her worst moment during the production, which ran from March until June. "I threw up. I threw up, and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"

She said she was "sobbing, and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone! Yes, it was a nightmare and I couldn't explain" what happened.

Even though she claimed the kiss was meant to be "sensual," she claimed it was "definitely a closed mouth kiss" that evening.

The 46-year-old actress, who took the lead in a Tony-nominated production, claimed that she was unable to explain what had occurred until the very end of the performance.

"The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'You guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.'"