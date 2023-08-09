Jessica Chastain shares nightmare intimacy scene where she almost 'threw up'

Jessica Chastain recently opened up about a particularly "gross" experience she had while performing in A Doll's House on Broadway when she had to kiss her co-star after becoming sick to her stomach.
"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the It actress told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast released Tuesday.
"This is really gross, what I'm going to tell you guys," she said after they asked her about her worst moment during the production, which ran from March until June. "I threw up. I threw up, and I swallowed it. And no one knew!"
She said she was "sobbing, and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone! Yes, it was a nightmare and I couldn't explain" what happened.
Even though she claimed the kiss was meant to be "sensual," she claimed it was "definitely a closed mouth kiss" that evening.
The 46-year-old actress, who took the lead in a Tony-nominated production, claimed that she was unable to explain what had occurred until the very end of the performance.
"The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'You guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.'"
Sunny Deol reveals that launching Bobby Deol was not easy
Holly Willoughby returning favour to James Martin?Holly Willoughby is showing her support to celebrity chef James...
It comes after Victoria enjoyed a water-skiing session with David and Cruz during the trip
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have reportedly been working together professionally amid their PDA-filled...
Helen Skelton split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie in April last year
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were first linked together last month