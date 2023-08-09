Taylor Swift, Matty Healy romance officially over as singer gets back with ex

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift split in June

Matty Healy is reportedly fanning old flames with an intimate getaway with his model ex Meredith Mickelson.

Reports suggested that the 1975 frontman was spotted on holiday in Hawaii cozying up to Mickelson, substantiating his split from Taylor Swift.

For the unversed, Healy and Mickelson were romantically linked up until the former’s affair with Swift was exposed following her breakup with Joe Alwyn in April.

A source told the Mirror at the time: “She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it. He'd spend the day in the studio and then come home to her.”

“Things were going well until around March 29 then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls,” they continued. “He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor.”

The insider claimed Meredith was “blindsided” and “stung” by the ordeal, however, she is not interested in playing the victim and harbored “no intention of saying anything publicly.”

The Lover singer drew much ire for being romantically linked with Healy, given his long history of problematic statements.

It was reported in June that the couple were no longer seeing each other over undisclosed reasons.

Before Matty Healy romance, Swift was in a long-term romance with Alwyn for six years.