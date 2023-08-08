Gal Gadot reveals Wonder Woman an inspiration behind creating Heart of Stone

File Footage

Gal Gadot has recently revealed how Wonder Woman was an inspiration behind making female-led action movies.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Red Notice star said, "So many male-led films were made brilliantly, and I just always felt like there's room for more female-led films."

"Bond, Mission: Impossible, Bourne Identity, Die Hard — these movies I devour, and I always wanted to play one," shared Gadot.

After working in 2017 Wonder Woman, the actress realised she could also make women-oriented action movies that men would "go to see" in cinemas.

"I had an ‘aha!’ moment," remarked the 38-year-old.

Gadot explained, "I was like, ‘Wait a second, men go to see women-led action films too. We can make more, so let's do it’."

This is one of the reasons, the actress mentioned that she "got some confidence and we decided we're going to start and develop Heart of Stone".

Gadot started working on Netflix's upcoming thriller with her husband Jaron Varsano and their production company Pilot Wave.

"I really wanted to tell a story of a real person that goes through a crazy journey and is told from a female perspective," commented the Justice League actress.

Reflecting on stunts in Netflix's upcoming movie, Gadot asserted that it was the "biggest take-on I have ever had".

"It was a lot of work. Months and months of preparation, trainings as well as workouts and learning all the different choreographies. It was a lot," added the actress.

Meanwhile, Gadot will be seen with Jamie Dornan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone on Netflix on August 11.