Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘reap the most minimal return’ in another deal

Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been picking up the pieces from the business fails, a new crisis seemed to have ruffled the couple.

It was revealed that Harry’s company, BetterUp, which was reportedly a $5 Billion start-up laid off 16 per cent of its workforce, reported Daily Mail.

The staffers at the company allegedly called out the Duke of Sussex for getting a seven-figure salary to do nothing.

In previous months, the Sussexes were called to come off as “as being lazy and difficult,” per an industry source dishing to Page Six. The comments came following the collapse of their Spotify deal in mid-June.

Elsewhere, The Sun has reported that Netflix “bosses are said to now feel Meghan ‘lives in her own bubble’ and does not seem to have ‘grasped the economic reality’.”

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, this is the third time ‘another deal and another company’ associated with the Sussexes had been called out.

Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au, when the couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, “a fad that people rushed to pile into, threw millions at and giddily ballyhooed their genius, only to reap the most minimal return on investment.”

The expert pointed out that after the couple ‘bled dry’ their ‘well of royal truth’ and ‘their vein of grievances and resentments having essentially been strip-mined, going forward, it’s looking like the Sussexes are something of dud hires.’

She surmised, “Their non-royal baiting content ideas sound truly ridiculous and giggle-worthy, with Harry allegedly pitching the concept of interviewing Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood hurts and wondering if the Pope could spare him any time.”