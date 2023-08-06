Prince Harry Meghan Markle advised to ‘test the waters’ for truce with Royals

Meghan Markle rang in her 42nd birthday on Friday, August 4, and received a royal snub from her British in-laws.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been publicly wished on her birthday during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, there was radio silence from the Royal Family for the wife of Prince Harry.

The Sussexes and the Royal Family have been embroiled in a rift ever since they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020. Furthermore, with the growing strained ties, the Sussexes have missed out on key Royal events.

Reportedly, the couple will also be missing out on the annual get together the Royal Family will have at Balmoral, a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This would be the first one without the Queen and the first for King Charles after his Coronation.

The birthday snub likely alludes to the rift, but royal aides revealed to Daily Mail that, ever since Charles’ ascension, they now only marked the birthdays of working members of the Royal Family on their official social media accounts.

However, Andy Barr, PR expert from 10Yetis, told The Mirror US that while “there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish” Meghan happy birthday, the social media silence was the “most British snub you could imagine.”

He added, “The modern-day social media equivalent of saying 'it’s fine’ when clearly it isn’t. If the Royal Family had said anything it too would have been over analysed so maybe they thought it best to keep quiet.”

Barr also explained that the Royal family are the “masters of playing the long game and they won’t have forgotten the level of pain that Meghan and Harry caused them in the very recent past, not least at a time when the country was mourning the loss of the Queen.”

Although, he suggested that “maybe it is time for Meghan and Harry to test the waters and send a few heart emoji’s via Instagram,” as a sign of truce.