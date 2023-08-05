King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle happy birthday?

Prince William's wife Meghan Markle, who turned 42 on Friday (August 4, 2023), has failed to win hearts of King Charles and the royal family this year.



The official Twitter accounts for King Charles and Prince William typically share birthday messages to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children but this year marks a shift as there's been radio silence from senior members of the royal family.

In 2022, the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla, publicly shared birthday wishes for the Duchess of Sussex on social media.

This year marks a very different birthday for Meghan as the the royal family has seemingly snubbed the former Suits star, neither official social media accounts, for the senior members of the Firm have wished the duchess a happy birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture of Meghan smiling while wearing a white coat and matching hat on Harry's wife's 41st birthday, captioning "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

The Clarence House account, which at the time was being used to share updates on the then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, shared an identical tweet with a different picture of the Duchess to celebrate her big day.



But this year, the royal family has totally shunned the Sussex and did not celebrated the Sussex.

In June, the royal family's social media also remained silent as Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilbet, celebrated her second birthday.



Meghan and Harry's eldest child Prince Archie also did not receive any birthday wishes on his fourth birthday, which fell on the same day as King Charles’s coronation in May.



It suggests as relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have soured in the past year, given the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, in which he made a series of claims about his fraught relationship with senior members of the royal family.



Tensions are thought to have consistently worsened since the Sussexes ditched the royal family to find their own world in the US in 2020.

However, it does not appear to make the couple worried as the Duchess celebrated her 41st birthday in style and enjoyed a romantic dinner date with her husband Harry at a celebrity hotspot restaurant in Montecito, California on Wednesday night (2 August), ahead of Meghan’s birthday today (Friday 4 August).

