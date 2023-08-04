Cardi B's 'microphone' incident: Police drops all charges saying the case have 'insufficient evidence'

Cardi B threw the microphone at Las Vegas crowd after someone threw a drink on her while she was performing

Cardi B, who got into legal trouble after throwing a microphone in the crowd during her Las Vegas performance, has received a clean chit from the police.

The police department of Las Vegas had a thorough review of the case with consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's office, and they all decided to drop all charges against the rapper as the case had insufficient evidence.

In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

The incident took place on July 29 in Las Vegas, when someone from the crowd threw a drink at Cardi while she was performing on the stage. The 30-year-old American rapper hurled the microphone in anger.

As per NBC News, a woman was hurt during the incident and then filed a case against the I Like It singer.

Cardi, 30, representatives issued a statement on her behalf, saying: "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

In recent times, there have been many onstage incidents reported by celebrities. For instance, Bebe Rexa got injured during a performance in June when someone from the crowd threw their phone at her. She had bruises on her eye.

Meanwhile, Pink also faced an accident during her concert when one of the concertgoers threw a bag of ashes at her.