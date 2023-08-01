Offset sets the record straight on cheating accusations with Cardi B

Offset has addressed the rumors of infidelity surrounding his marriage with Cardi B, putting an end to the speculation. Despite the couple's public displays of affection, they have been in the spotlight for cheating allegations in the past.

Recently, radio personality Angela Yee interviewed Offset for her Way Up with Yee podcast, where she referred to a June Instagram Story post by Offset. In that post, Offset had claimed that Cardi was unfaithful, stating, "My wife f—-ked a N- - - a on me gang yall n—-as know how I come." The post quickly went viral among his 22 million followers.

However, Offset clarified the situation during the interview with Yee. He asserted his love for Cardi, saying, "That's my wife. I love her to death." He went on to explain the circumstances behind the controversial post, revealing that they had been going through arguments and tensions at the time. He humorously mentioned, “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

Offset admitted that the reason behind making such serious accusations online was the influence of Casamigos Tequila, leading to a temporary lapse in judgment. He confessed, “We crazy for each other.”

He also shed light on how despite their love for each other, past mistakes on his part continue to haunt their relationship.



“To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bringing me up and my past up. My past be covering up everything I done did. All this time I ain’t did nothing,” he shared.

Offset proposed to Cardi B at Power 99's annual Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia back in October 2017. It's worth noting that Cardi later claimed they were already married, adding to the complexity of their relationship.

Despite the ups and downs, Offset's interview with Angela Yee sheds light on his commitment to Cardi and his determination to make their marriage work, while addressing the controversies surrounding their past.