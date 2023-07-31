Jill Duggar wants entire ‘truth out’ of her family: Source

Jill Duggar wants the entire truth of her family to be out in the world.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Jill is ready to reveal secrets, manipulation and intimidation” she had observed during her childhood while filming TLC show 19 Kids and Counting in her new tell-all book, Counting the Cost.

“Jill continues to criticise her parents all the time both publicly and privately,” said the source.

The source told the outlet, “Jill feels like she needs to do this for her own healing. She wants the truth out.”

The mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — previously announced her book to be released in January 2024.



However, lately, the writer confirmed on Instagram that her memoir got an early release date.

“Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!” she said.

Jill revealed, “The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!”

In a statement released by the book publisher, Simon and Schuster, “For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting.”



It read, “For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets.”

“Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey,” it added.