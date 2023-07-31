Netflix releases complete list of all movies for August 2023 with release dates

Netflix brings forward a complete list of all the movies that they are intending to release in August 2023.

The list features sequels and also first-time adaptations. Some come from the Fast and Furious Franchise, whereas others are coming-of-age stories like You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

All in all, fans can expect a wide array of themes and genres to choose from in August 2023.

The list includes big names like;

Heart of Stone (2023)

Releasing: August 11th 2023

The Monkey King (2023)

Releasing: August 18th 2023

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Releasing: August 25th 2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Releasing: August 3rd 2023

The Fast and Furious Franchise

Releasing: August 1st 2023

The Wife (2017)

Releasing: August 1st 2023

The Big Short (2015)

Releasing: August 23rd 2023

The River Wild (2023)

Releasing: August 1st 2023