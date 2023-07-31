 
Monday July 31, 2023
Netflix finally breaks down all the fun movies that are intending to release in August 2023

By Web Desk
July 31, 2023
Netflix releases complete list of all movies for August 2023 with release dates

Netflix brings forward a complete list of all the movies that they are intending to release in August 2023.

The list features sequels and also first-time adaptations. Some come from the Fast and Furious Franchise, whereas others are coming-of-age stories like You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

All in all, fans can expect a wide array of themes and genres to choose from in August 2023. 

The list includes big names like;

  • Heart of Stone (2023)

Releasing: August 11th 2023

  • The Monkey King (2023)

Releasing: August 18th 2023

  • You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Releasing: August 25th 2023

  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Releasing: August 3rd 2023

  • The Fast and Furious Franchise

Releasing: August 1st 2023

  • The Wife (2017)

Releasing: August 1st 2023

  • The Big Short (2015)

Releasing: August 23rd 2023

  • The River Wild (2023)

Releasing: August 1st 2023 

