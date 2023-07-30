Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette honour Sinéad O'Connor with emotional rendition of 'Mandinka'

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette delivered a poignant live performance of Sinéad O'Connor's "Mandinka" at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, paying heartfelt tribute to the late Irish artist, who recently passed away at 56 years old.



Prior to their rendition, Alanis Morissette dedicated the song to O'Connor, praising her as a remarkable woman with exceptional intelligence and empathy, who was well ahead of her time.

The collaboration between the two renowned acts served as a touching homage, celebrating the enduring impact of the iconic singer-songwriter and her powerful musical legacy.

Sinéad O'Connor, known for her activism and her acclaimed rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" in 1990, leaves behind a legacy of meaningful music and profound advocacy. Following her passing, several artists, including Brandi Carlile, P!nk, Tori Amos, and Fall Out Boy, have paid tribute by performing her songs live.

Amidst the widespread mourning and celebration of O'Connor's influence, some artists have criticized the media's treatment of the late singer. Morrissey, in particular, expressed strong sentiments, accusing the industry of neglecting O'Connor during her life and only recognizing her talents now that she is no longer with us. He highlighted the industry's tendency to dismiss artists who defy conventions and emphasized the disparity between O'Connor's treatment in life and the admiration she receives posthumously.