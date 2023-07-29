Helen Skelton wants to move on after Richie Myler split

Helen Skelton wants to get back in the dating game after she parted ways with her former husband Richie Myler.

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing finalist 40, who was previously married to England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie is reportedly dating again, one year after her 'trust was broken by her ex-husband.

The television presenter, 39, announced her split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, in April last year.

Helen, who shares sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie with Richie, is now 'reluctantly dipping her toe back into the dating pool'.

A source told OK! magazine: 'After her trust was broken, she's nowhere near ready for an all-in long-term romance.

'But she's not closing herself off to anything anymore. She's open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say 'yes' to more things that excite her.'

Helen is also moving on from Richie by putting the marital home they once shared on the market.

A source told The Mirror: 'Helen has moved on with her life and feels it's time to start with a clean slate.

'She's put the house they shared on the market and is looking for a new place she can move to with the kids in the coming months.'

Since his split from Helen, Richie has gone on to have a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.