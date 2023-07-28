Arnold Schwarzenegger to be awarded for anti-antisemitism efforts by Holocaust Museum L.A

The Holocaust Museum L.A. has announced the distinguished honoree for its upcoming gala on November 6th.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be presented with the inaugural Award of Courage in recognition of his longstanding efforts "against antisemitism and bigotry." The museum commended him for his advocacy, citing his impactful social media posts that have bravely condemned hate despite being the son of a Nazi officer.

Schwarzenegger's involvement extends beyond online activism. As part of his commitment, the former California governor collaborated with the USC Schwarzenegger Institute to organize a special event titled "Terminating Hate: Breaking the Cycle of Extremism."

This event brought together institutions like the USC Shoah Foundation's Institute for Visual History and Education, the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, and the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, along with other partners. Additionally, he visited Auschwitz in 2022 and shared his firsthand experience, highlighting the "horrific" details of the Holocaust while promoting peace and tolerance in the face of increasing antisemitism.



Holocaust Museum L.A. CEO Beth Kean emphasized, “The first Award of Courage embodies all the lessons of the Holocaust, the spirit of educating and elevating humanity to fight hate in all forms. Arnold, by speaking out publicly, embodies our museum’s essence of inspiring humanity through truth.”

The 15th annual gala, hosted at the Beverly Hills Hotel, will be emceed by Melissa Rivers. Apart from Arnold Schwarzenegger, two other individuals will be honored during the event.

The gala promises to be a meaningful event, acknowledging the efforts of remarkable individuals like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, and Sandra Gerson Kanengiser in the ongoing fight against hatred and intolerance.