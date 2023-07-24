 
Monday July 24, 2023
Major US brand sends message to Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex's haters left green with envy

By Web Desk
July 24, 2023
Meghan Markle has featured in a social media post by a major fashion brand in US. The post is giving her critics sleepless nights who mocked her for being snubbed by Dior.

A luxury fashion brand left both supporters and critics of Meghan Markle surprised when one of its social media posts featured a picture of the Duchess of Sussex in royal dress.

Michael Kors's Instagram with millions of followers wished all Leos a happy birthday.

The post contained a picture of Prince Harry's wife, who was recently mocked when a major fashion house Dior said it had not signed a deal with Meghan Markle.

The latest post by Michael Kors has left people wondering whether the Duchess of Sussex has signed a multi-million deal with the brand.

The post came as a shock to the supporters of the British royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton.

