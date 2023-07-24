Major US brand sends message to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has featured in a social media post by a major fashion brand in US. The post is giving her critics sleepless nights who mocked her for being snubbed by Dior.
A luxury fashion brand left both supporters and critics of Meghan Markle surprised when one of its social media posts featured a picture of the Duchess of Sussex in royal dress.
Michael Kors's Instagram with millions of followers wished all Leos a happy birthday.
The post contained a picture of Prince Harry's wife, who was recently mocked when a major fashion house Dior said it had not signed a deal with Meghan Markle.
The latest post by Michael Kors has left people wondering whether the Duchess of Sussex has signed a multi-million deal with the brand.
The post came as a shock to the supporters of the British royal family, especially Prince William and Kate Middleton.
