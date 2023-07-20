Kylie Jenner opens up about cosmetic procedures: 'Just lip fillers, nothing more'

Kylie Jenner has refuted the speculation that she changed her whole appearance by getting plastic surgery.



Kylie appeared on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashian, where she tried to shut down rumours about altering her appearance by going under the knife.

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics brand said that one of the biggest misconceptions about her was that she was an insecure child and quashed speculations of changing her face via surgery.

During her conversation with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on the show, the TV star added that she had gotten only fillers and didn't want to be a part of that story.

Jenner continued, "I have always been the most confident kid in the room," adding that she always loved herself and still believes in self-love.

She revealed that she got lip fillers in 2015 at 17, reports Pagesix.

Kylie said that getting lip fillers was the best thing she did to her face, and she won't regret it.

She revealed that she didn't heavily edit her Instagram posts and expressed her surprise at young girls editing their Instagram posts.

She admitted that other people can instil insecurities in a person, but she had passed that stage.

Khloe lamented that putting so much on people was unfair and added that everyone is doing their best.