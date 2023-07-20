Angelina Jolie accused of buying drugs in high school by rapper Mickey Avalon

Mickey Avalon made a shocking claim about Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, alleging that he sold drugs to her in high school.
The American rapper said he gave the Eternals actor drugs for $5 or $10 during his chat with Nik Richie on FACTZ Podcast, however, he said does not know if she used them or bought it for somebody else.
The What Do You Say rapper said he sold marijuana as a "means to an end" back when he was enrolled at Beverly Hills High School and once supplied some of his father's methadone pills to Jolie.
"I think the last time we spoke, I think you were selling drugs to Angelina Jolie back in high school," the host jokingly asked him.
"I wasn’t selling drugs,” Avalon replied. “I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills.”
He continued: "My dad was on liquid methadone. He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars.”
“She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?" he sadded.
Previously, the Hollywood star has discussed her struggles with substance abuse even admitting that she's experimented with "just about every drug possible."
While speaking on 60 Minutes back in 2011, Jolie said, "I went through heavy, darker times and I survived them.”
She added, "I didn't die young, so I'm very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn't survive certain things."
"For many reasons, I shouldn't be here," the actor said. "You just think [of] those times when you came too close to too many dangerous things, too many chances taken, [going] too far."
Fans express their admiration for Jonnie's home renovation
Throughout the filmmaking process, Gerwig embraced the challenges and remained committed to addressing all aspects of...
Roald Dahl’s family apologised earlier because of author’s antisemitic comments
Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon walked out of 'Oppenheimer' London premiere in solidarity wit SAG-AFTRA strike
Travis Scott surprises fans with unexpected collaboration featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny
Erin Napier has been documenting husband Ben Napier's weight loss journey as fans cheer him on