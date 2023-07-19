Madonna shares her state of mind on Instagram

Madonna connects with her fans on Instagram after posting several photos to update them on her health.

The 64-year-old shared a picture in which she was hugging a massive bouquet of pink roses.

"A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world," the Grammy winner penned the post with a white heart and a rose emoji. "Thank You."

Besides roses, the pop icon also shared multiple selfies to her Instagram Story, gripping a purple stuffed animal.

On June 24, Madonna was rushed to the ICU after developing "serious bacterial infections.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the singer update on July 10.

Meanwhile, the singer's much-touted Celebration Tour was put on a halt after her health scare.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna continued. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down anyone who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."Madonna returns to Insta after health scare