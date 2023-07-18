Brad Pitt accused of getting plastic surgery after charming Wimbledon appearance

Brad Pitt was accused of getting plastic surgery after he charmed viewers with his youthful presence at Wimbledon.

Social media users pointed out that even at age 59, the Fight Club alum looked younger while many questioned how he has maintained his youthful looks.

Sitting in the Royal Box donning a blue button-down shirt paired with matching tee and white pants, Pitt looked dashing with his lightened locks and aviator sunglasses.

Taking to Twitter, people said the star must have gotten Botox as one questioned, "How is he reverse aging?"

"I’m a straight, happily married guy with 2 wonderful kids but dear me, Brad Pitt is the best looking man I’ve ever seen. He’s 59 as well!" one user quipped.

"Most 59-year-olds do not look like Brad Pitt," one user said while another noted, "He's likely had work done or Botox at the least."

One comment read, "Brad Pitt looks amazing for his age and whatever 'work' has contributed to that has been done very well."

"Brad Pitt's had some work done,” another accused him of getting cosmetic work done. “Surely you can see that?"

Recently, the Hollywood hunk was slammed in a new complaint by his ex Angelina Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel over his claims about the French winery Château Miraval.

The papers added that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did with a recording studio.