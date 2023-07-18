Why Kylie Jenner could not reconcile with pal Jordyn Woods despite being ‘devastated’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods would have reconciled way before if it had not been for Khloé Kardashian.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner and Heir Jordyn founder are now friends again after they had a fallout in 2019.

While Tristan Thompson was in a relationship with Kylie’s older sister, Khloé, he was caught kissing Woods.

According to People Magazine, an insider hinted that things would have resolved earlier between the two friends had Khloé not held her sister back from staying friends with Woods.

After three years, the former best friends were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday, in images obtained by Daily Mail.

Another insider told People that the public outing was not the first time Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had stepped out together. The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they worked on rebuilding their friendship.

Per a source cited by People Magazine, Woods was the first one who reached out for a truce.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologise for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” the insider revealed.

Woods and Jenner were introduced through Jaden Smith in 2012, and had been friends for seven years after that. However, when in February 2019, Thompson’s cheating scandal with Woods came to light, it ended the friendship between the two close pals.

When the news of the fallout first broke, a source told People that “although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation.” Nonetheless, Kylie found it “very difficult” to “just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long.”