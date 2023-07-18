Ariana Grande's divorce news: Internet compares her husband to Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn

Ariana Grande separated from husband Dalton Gomez two years after their marriage

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn have started trending social media as fans are comparing her former partner with Ariana Grande's estranged husband Dalton Gomez amid divorce news.

Grande has reportedly separated with Gomez two years after their marriage. This news came out three months after Swift and Alwyn parted ways, who dated each other for almost six years.

The speculated reason cited by TMZ is the pop strong fame game, which led to the end of her relationship.

Previously, the Blank Space singer’s break-up news surfaced on the internet, the reason cited for it was the same as the Die for You singer.

Swift’s relationship with Alwyn ended towards the end of the pandemic, as the global artist returned to her chaotic schedule.

As per Daily Mail, the fans of both the A-lister artists are furious over their estranged partners and are trolling them on social media.

One of the fans wrote that both Grande and Swift knew who they were dating before they started getting serious in their respective relationships. Pointing towards Gomez and Alwyn, the fan urged them to stop dating famous women if they can't tolerate their fame.

Another social media user wrote: “Joe Alwyn and Dalton Gomez when the Pandemic ended: what do you mean you're a mega pop star with millions of fans? Why didn't you tell me? That's so inconvenient for our relationship.”

Another fan wrote on social media that these two men got into a relationship with two famous women, and now they are expecting that they will change their career for them.

“Alwyn and Gomez 'got into relationships with two of the most successful women in the world, and they expected them to change themselves and their career for them”, wrote an angry fan.

Ariana Grande split up with Dalton Gomez two years after their marriage.

