Kim Kardashian and North West unleash playful side on TikTok with aging filter

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, recently showcased their playful side in a video posted on their shared TikTok account. The clip, which featured the popular aging filter, provided a glimpse into their future selves.

Initiating the challenge, Kardashian, 42, held the phone up to her face and effortlessly styled her hair while striking poses for the camera. She couldn't help but express her satisfaction with the result, stating, "I looked gorgeous." However, her amusement escalated as her 10-year-old daughter, North, entered the frame.





As the aging filter adjusted to North's face, the founder of SKIMS jokingly commented, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" North responded with a smile, reassuring her mother, "No, I look older." In a lighthearted caption accompanying the video, they wrote, "Gorgeous award."

This recent video adds to the collection of content the duo has shared on their TikTok account since its launch in 2021. Garnering an impressive following of 16.3 million, the account has allowed fans to witness the close bond between Kardashian and North.