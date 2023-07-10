Royal family celebrating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's downfall?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly begun to fall into a downward decline as the Sussexes are reportedly being snubbed by the Hollywood after their exit from Spotify.



Meghan and Harry have run into multiple hardships in attempt to break into Hollywood through Spotify and Netflix, but they have so fare failed to convince people with their talents and skills.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dubbed a ‘Hollywood Flop’ by the Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone magazine following the collapse of their £20million Spotify deal and a reported rebuttal by singing sensation Taylor Swift.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that the royal family will now be "laughing" at the loss of the flashy deal. It follows claims Harry and Meghan planned to stop releasing content discussing the palace life because there is "nothing left to say", as the couple seeks to replace their "era of visibility" with a "year of reconciliation".



That's a move which Ingrid thinks will please the royals - but leave the couple in a tough position as their private life 'costs a fortune'.

"Of course, it was ‘mutual’ agreement and everyone was ‘proud of the series they made together’ but the Sussex silver has become tarnished. Without them dissing on the royal family, which they have intimated they won’t be doing any more – what have they to offer? There are many with more talent and experience. They will be taking the news in their stride but will not be happy. Their ‘private’ life costs a fortune to run," she told The Mirror.

"Despite their combined riches, they need a huge income just to keep going. The royal family will be laughing discreetly. They do not wish the Sussex’s any harm but are smarting from the way the Californian couple have run down the monarchy they have worked so hard to preserve. It has upset King Charles and Queen Camilla and was quite unnecessary. It may continue to come back and haunt them for some time."



The California-based couple's attempts to launch themselves as global do-gooders never got off on the right start due to many reasons after their Mexit announcement in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry mw be going thorough a tough phase of their life after being snubbed in the US, but the royal family does not seem to do anything with the couple's deals or no deals as they are still celebrating the newly crowned king's coronation.