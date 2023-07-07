Man arrested for handcuffing himself to Buckingham Palace gate

The unknown man who had handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace was taken into custody, according to the local media.



The news of the incident was shared on Twitter by The City of Westminster Police.



“At around 17:23hrs [5:23 p.m. local time] a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them. Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself,” said the statement.

"LAS [London Ambulance Service] are also on scene. Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare," officials continued.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said he had sustained "a number of self-inflicted slash injuries".

Police said on Friday the man was taken to a south London hospital to be assessed before being taken into custody.