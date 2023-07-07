Swedish city Malmo to host Eurovision 2024

Eurovision 2024 will be held in Malmo, a city in southern Sweden, from May 7-11, revealed the Swedish public broadcaster STV.

STV director general Hanne Stjarne is confident that Malmo will be able to provide a music festival for all of Europe, highlighting the city's creative and culturally rich environment.

Sweden, known for their love of Eurovision song contest, will be hosting the event for the seventh time, following Loreen's victory in this year's contest, which was held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine. Swedish singer Loreen made history in 2023 by becoming the first woman to win the eccentric and beloved song competition twice.

The 2024 edition coincides with the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision triumph with their iconic song "Waterloo," marking Sweden's first victory.

Malmo previously hosted Eurovision in 1992 and 2013. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes Eurovision, expressed its excitement and praised Malmo's vibrant atmosphere and suitable infrastructure for hosting the beloved live music spectacle.

